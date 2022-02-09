RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.
RADA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.57.
Shares of NASDAQ RADA opened at $10.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.40 million, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.36. RADA Electronic Industries has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $14.80.
RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile
Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.
