Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 182,946 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,863,162 shares.The stock last traded at $23.11 and had previously closed at $22.38.

RDN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Radian Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.08.

Get Radian Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.70.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Thornberry acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $433,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 50,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $1,101,908.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Radian Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

About Radian Group (NYSE:RDN)

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.