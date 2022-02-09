Rage Fan (RAGE) Trading 13.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 8th. During the last week, Rage Fan has traded up 13.6% against the dollar. Rage Fan has a market capitalization of $491,989.44 and $13,990.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rage Fan coin can now be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00049092 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,112.26 or 0.07053106 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,083.84 or 0.99904273 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00052149 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00055755 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006296 BTC.

Rage Fan Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Buying and Selling Rage Fan

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using U.S. dollars.

