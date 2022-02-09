RBC Bearings (ROLL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. RBC Bearings has set its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.61 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect RBC Bearings to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of ROLL stock opened at $177.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $196.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.20. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $165.99 and a 52 week high of $250.52.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in RBC Bearings stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 112.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of RBC Bearings worth $9,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
RBC Bearings Company Profile
RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RBC Bearings (ROLL)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.