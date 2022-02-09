RBC Bearings (ROLL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. RBC Bearings has set its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.61 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect RBC Bearings to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ROLL stock opened at $177.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $196.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.20. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $165.99 and a 52 week high of $250.52.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RBC Bearings stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 112.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of RBC Bearings worth $9,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

