Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/8/2022 – Occidental Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Occidental Petroleum continues to increase hydrocarbon production volumes from its high-quality assets holdings and lower outstanding debts through proceeds from non-core assets sale. Acquisition of Anadarko, investment to strengthen infrastructure and its Permian Basin exposure continues to boost performance of Occidental. The company has achieved the $10-billion divestiture goal through non-core assets sale. Its cost-management initiatives will boost margins. Shares of Occidental have outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, the company faces the risk of cost overruns and interruptions due to delays in drilling and approvals. High debt level, and compliance of stringent rules of the government can increase costs. Also, the competitive nature of the industry remains a headwind.”

1/25/2022 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $50.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2022 – Occidental Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $35.00.

1/4/2022 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Societe Generale from $35.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/3/2022 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $35.00 to $38.00.

12/28/2021 – Occidental Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Occidental Petroleum continues to increase hydrocarbon production volumes from its high-quality assets holdings and lower outstanding debts through proceeds from non-core assets sale. Acquisition of Anadarko, investment to strengthen infrastructure and its Permian Basin exposure continues to boost performance of Occidental. The company has achieved the $10-billion divestiture goal through non-core assets sale. Its cost-management initiatives will boost margins. However, shares of Occidental have underperformed the industry in the past 12 months. The company faces the risk of cost overruns and interruptions due to delays in drilling and approvals. High debt level, and compliance of stringent rules of the government can increase costs. Also, the competitive nature of the industry remains a headwind.”

NYSE OXY traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.35. 532,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,622,662. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a PE ratio of -33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.32. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $42.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.40.

Get Occidental Petroleum Co alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 131,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 52,290 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 73,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 186.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 28,552 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 44,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.