Record (LON:REC) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $80.74

Record plc (LON:REC)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 80.74 ($1.09) and traded as low as GBX 73.23 ($0.99). Record shares last traded at GBX 76.10 ($1.03), with a volume of 203,616 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 77.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 80.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £151.48 million and a PE ratio of 21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Record’s previous dividend of $1.60. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Record’s payout ratio is 0.64%.

In other news, insider Steve Cullen purchased 12,464 shares of Record stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 77 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of £9,597.28 ($12,978.07).

Record Company Profile

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers passive, dynamic, and signal hedging; currency for return; and cash and collateral management, equitisation, spot execution, transaction cost analysis, tenor management, asset-backed hedging, cross currency liquidity, and liquidity management services, as well as consulting services.

