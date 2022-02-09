Refinable (FINE) Price Down 6.6% Over Last Week

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Refinable has a total market cap of $5.87 million and $771,436.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Refinable has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00049309 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,118.96 or 0.07050819 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,190.61 or 0.99898802 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00052251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00055434 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006280 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

