Regency Centers (REG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $70.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Regency Centers has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $78.78.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on REG shares. Compass Point cut Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.71.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

