Regency Centers (REG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of REG opened at $70.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.57. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $78.78.

REG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Compass Point lowered Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.71.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

