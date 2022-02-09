Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Acquired by SevenOneSeven Capital Management

SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,390 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Regions Financial comprises about 1.0% of SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Regions Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,471,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,885,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765,670 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Regions Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,275,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,307,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,729 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 5.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,871,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,339 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Regions Financial by 5.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,659,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,006,000 after acquiring an additional 805,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 14.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,603,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,515,000 after buying an additional 1,692,667 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.11. 115,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,610,242. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $25.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RF. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.21.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

