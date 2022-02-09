Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.98

Shares of Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and traded as low as $0.92. Remark shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 2,894,731 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Remark from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.21. The company has a market cap of $99.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 3.39.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter. Remark had a negative return on equity of 238.62% and a net margin of 415.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its holdings in Remark by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 29,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Remark during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in Remark during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Remark during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Remark during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Remark Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARK)

Remark Holdings, Inc, is a technology-focused company that develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries. It operates through its Technology and Data Intelligence segment, which provides products and services based on collected and processed data by using KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

