Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 18,200 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 464,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $21,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kohl’s by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,465,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,186,000 after purchasing an additional 276,402 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 6.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,041,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,861,000 after buying an additional 298,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,785,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,732,000 after buying an additional 249,484 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 24.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,242,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,759,000 after buying an additional 823,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 5.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,295,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,617,000 after buying an additional 174,445 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl’s stock opened at $61.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.91. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.64.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KSS shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

