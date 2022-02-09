Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 37,100 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 67.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $21,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICUI. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 62.6% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 225,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,669,000 after buying an additional 86,921 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 1,786.5% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,693,000 after buying an additional 86,018 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 19.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 318,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,464,000 after buying an additional 51,902 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 80.4% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 115,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,052,000 after buying an additional 51,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 8.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 552,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $113,702,000 after buying an additional 40,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical stock opened at $219.78 on Wednesday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.39 and a fifty-two week high of $282.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.90.

ICUI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th.

In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $278,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

