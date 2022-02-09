Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $22.20 Million Stock Holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 21.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,036,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 711,430 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $22,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 268.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,793,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,286 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,153,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,378 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,151,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,515 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 1,698.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,063,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

HL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

Hecla Mining stock opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.64.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, Nevada Operations, and San Sebastian.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.