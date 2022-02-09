Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 55,400 Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,493,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 55,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Tilly’s were worth $20,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Tilly’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 22.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 56.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on TLYS. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of NYSE:TLYS opened at $13.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 2.03. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.02 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 34.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th.

In other Tilly’s news, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 27,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $445,261.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,161 shares of company stock worth $1,058,326 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.