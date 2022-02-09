Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 62,500 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 62,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Copa were worth $20,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Copa in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Copa in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Copa by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copa in the 3rd quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copa in the 3rd quarter valued at $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

CPA stock opened at $88.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $94.91.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.87. Copa had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.86) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1274.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPA. Raymond James upgraded shares of Copa from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.57.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It is involved in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

