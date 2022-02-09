Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 490,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $23,062,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

CFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.62.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $55.37 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.26 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.30 and a 200-day moving average of $47.60.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.23%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.