renBTC (RENBTC) Trading 18.7% Higher Over Last Week

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 9th. One renBTC coin can currently be purchased for $44,607.56 or 1.00174681 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. renBTC has a market capitalization of $715.38 million and $2.19 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, renBTC has traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

renBTC Profile

RENBTC is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2020. renBTC's official website is renproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

renBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

