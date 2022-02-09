Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 649.17 ($8.78).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RTO shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “suspended” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.47) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.65) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.52) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

LON RTO traded up GBX 2.40 ($0.03) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 511.60 ($6.92). 2,684,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,164,166. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 556.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 572.81. The company has a market cap of £9.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.55. Rentokil Initial has a 1-year low of GBX 457.80 ($6.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 662 ($8.95).

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

