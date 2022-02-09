Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.77 Million

Analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) will announce sales of $63.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Repay’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.98 million. Repay posted sales of $41.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Repay will report full-year sales of $220.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $219.03 million to $221.98 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $292.85 million, with estimates ranging from $284.77 million to $299.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Repay had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Repay from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPAY. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Repay by 12.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,262,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,363 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Repay by 53.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,722,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,447,000 after purchasing an additional 947,857 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repay by 13.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,906,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,999,000 after purchasing an additional 697,665 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Repay by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,752,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,013,000 after acquiring an additional 509,391 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Repay by 49.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,344,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,322,000 after acquiring an additional 446,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Repay stock opened at $17.72 on Friday. Repay has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $26.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.64 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

