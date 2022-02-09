Republic Services (RSG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $126.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. Republic Services has a one year low of $88.62 and a one year high of $145.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.20.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.