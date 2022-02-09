Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Evans Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Evans Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.72. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Evans Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

EVBN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Evans Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday.

Shares of EVBN stock opened at $42.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Evans Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $44.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.07.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 24.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Evans Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Evans Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Evans Bancorp during the third quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $236,000. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.