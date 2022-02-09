Research Analysts Set Expectations for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) – Truist Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.52.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ELF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

ELF opened at $28.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.18 and a 200 day moving average of $30.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.77 and a beta of 2.02. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $33.63.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 580,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,856,000 after purchasing an additional 26,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,063,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,184,000 after purchasing an additional 904,144 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,568,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,818,000. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $437,923.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,775 shares of company stock valued at $924,744. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

