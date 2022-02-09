Reviewing electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) & Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC)

Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC) and electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Positron and electroCore’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Positron N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A electroCore $3.50 million 13.13 -$23.51 million ($0.37) -1.76

Positron has higher earnings, but lower revenue than electroCore.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Positron and electroCore, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Positron 0 0 0 0 N/A electroCore 0 0 3 0 3.00

electroCore has a consensus price target of $2.23, indicating a potential upside of 242.56%. Given electroCore’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe electroCore is more favorable than Positron.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.0% of electroCore shares are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of Positron shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of electroCore shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Positron and electroCore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Positron N/A N/A N/A electroCore -380.36% -69.00% -55.55%

Volatility and Risk

Positron has a beta of -1.15, indicating that its stock price is 215% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, electroCore has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

electroCore beats Positron on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Positron

Positron Corp. operates as a nuclear medicine healthcare company specializing in the field of cardiac positron emission tomography imaging. The firm operates through the following segments: Medical Equipment and Radiopharmaceuticals. It provides an economical, end-to-end solution for PET myocardial perfusion imaging through complementary product integration of PET imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals and radioisotopes. The company was founded by Roman Oliynyk on December 20, 1983 and is headquartered in Niagara Falls, NY.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc. engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P. Errico, Steven M. Mendez, Peter S. Staats and Thomas J. Errico in September 2005 and is headquartered in Rockaway, NJ.

