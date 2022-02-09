Reviewing Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) & Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) and Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bumble and Internet Initiative Japan’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bumble $488.94 million 7.21 $66.15 million $1.56 17.49 Internet Initiative Japan $2.01 billion 1.47 $91.29 million N/A N/A

Internet Initiative Japan has higher revenue and earnings than Bumble.

Profitability

This table compares Bumble and Internet Initiative Japan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bumble 41.61% -2.58% -1.70% Internet Initiative Japan 6.27% 15.28% 6.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bumble and Internet Initiative Japan, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bumble 0 5 12 0 2.71 Internet Initiative Japan 0 1 0 0 2.00

Bumble currently has a consensus target price of $55.82, suggesting a potential upside of 104.63%. Given Bumble’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Bumble is more favorable than Internet Initiative Japan.

Summary

Bumble beats Internet Initiative Japan on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc. provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis. Bumble Inc. was founded in 2014 in and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Internet Initiative Japan

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. engages in the provision of Internet connectivity and wide area network services; network systems construction, operation and maintenance; and telecommunications equipment. It operates through the Network Service and Systems Integration, and Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Operation segments. The Network Service and Systems Integration segment comprises of Internet connectivity services for corporate and home use, wide area network services, outsourcing, systems integration, and equipment sales. The ATM Operation segment deals with the construction and operation of ATMs and their network systems. The company was founded by Koichi Suzuki on December 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

