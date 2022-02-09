Revolution Populi One Day Volume Reaches $51,341.00 (RVP)

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded 14% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last seven days, Revolution Populi has traded up 38.5% against the US dollar. One Revolution Populi coin can now be purchased for $0.0411 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges. Revolution Populi has a market capitalization of $49.33 million and approximately $51,341.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004601 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00041992 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00108018 BTC.

Revolution Populi Coin Profile

Revolution Populi is a coin. It was first traded on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Revolution Populi Coin Trading

