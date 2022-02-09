Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rightmove in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS RTMVY opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. Rightmove has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $22.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.48.

Rightmove Plc engages in the operation of property search platform. It caters estate agents and home developers to advertise properties for sale or to rent. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services, and tenant referencing and insurance product.

