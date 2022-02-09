Rit Capital Partners Plc Decreases Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Rit Capital Partners Plc lowered its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the period. IQVIA comprises about 14.9% of Rit Capital Partners Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Rit Capital Partners Plc’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $38,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp grew its holdings in IQVIA by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IQV traded up $8.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $255.43. 28,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,876. The firm has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a PE ratio of 64.08, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.13 and a 52-week high of $285.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.93.

In other IQVIA news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 10,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.37.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

