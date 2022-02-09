Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has increased its dividend by 34.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a dividend payout ratio of 38.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.0%.

Shares of RBA stock opened at $61.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $76.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $121,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $106,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RBA shares. TD Securities upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

