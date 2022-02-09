RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) to Issue $0.15 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1478 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by 5.7% over the last three years.

OPP opened at $14.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.97. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $12.96 and a 12 month high of $16.36.

In other RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund news, Director David Swanson purchased 2,020 shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $50,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

