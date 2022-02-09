RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RLX Technology Inc. is a researcher, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells e-vapor products principally in the People’s Republic of China. RLX Technology Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on RLX Technology from $15.10 to $11.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on RLX Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RLX Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.88.

Shares of NYSE:RLX opened at $3.21 on Friday. RLX Technology has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $25.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.73.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $260.22 million for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that RLX Technology will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of RLX Technology by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in RLX Technology by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in RLX Technology by 94.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 675,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after acquiring an additional 328,450 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in RLX Technology by 12.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLX Technology Company Profile

