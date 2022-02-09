Robert Andrew Mionis Sells 119,403 Shares of Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) Stock

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) Director Robert Andrew Mionis sold 119,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.95, for a total value of C$1,546,594.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 845,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,947,219.96.

Shares of Celestica stock opened at C$14.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.81, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Celestica Inc. has a 52-week low of C$8.94 and a 52-week high of C$17.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.60.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.86 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 2.2600001 earnings per share for the current year.

CLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Celestica to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

