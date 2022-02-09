Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Trading Down 2.8%

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)’s share price fell 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.60 and last traded at $14.76. 322,239 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 26,150,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.18.

HOOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Robinhood Markets from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.49.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.05.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a negative net margin of 203.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 113,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $1,598,989.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 27,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $649,106.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 415,271 shares of company stock worth $7,473,811.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

