Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) is Juniper Hill Capital Management LP’s 7th Largest Position

Juniper Hill Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,945 shares during the period. Roblox accounts for about 0.3% of Juniper Hill Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Juniper Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the second quarter worth about $45,000. 46.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

Shares of RBLX stock traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.55. The company had a trading volume of 135,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,987,355. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $53.63 and a 52-week high of $141.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.86.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. The firm had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.47 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 27,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total transaction of $3,727,679.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $19,024,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 589,317 shares of company stock worth $62,095,129 in the last three months.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RBLX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.46.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.