Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 12.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 34.5% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 9.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 24.9% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 8.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $402.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.27.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total transaction of $71,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $527,996 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $338.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $376.57. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $272.60 and a one year high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.