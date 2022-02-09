Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $423,000 Stock Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 310.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 56,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 190,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,581,000. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,441 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.45.

Unity Software stock opened at $107.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.37 and its 200 day moving average is $135.32. The firm has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.61 and a beta of 2.31. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.33. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $134,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 552,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.87, for a total value of $107,675,223.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,600,890 shares of company stock worth $279,527,410. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

