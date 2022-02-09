Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 102.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in PVH were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in PVH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in PVH by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in PVH by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in PVH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PVH alerts:

In related news, Director Henry Nasella bought 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.15 per share, with a total value of $99,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH stock opened at $98.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.40. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $89.33 and a 12 month high of $125.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.28.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. PVH had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PVH. Zacks Investment Research lowered PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial began coverage on PVH in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PVH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.40.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.