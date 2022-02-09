Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Lee Hsien Yang Acquires 850 Shares of Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) insider Lee Hsien Yang purchased 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of £977.50 ($1,321.84).
Lee Hsien Yang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 7th, Lee Hsien Yang purchased 773 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.72) per share, for a total transaction of £981.71 ($1,327.53).
Shares of LON:RR opened at GBX 117.22 ($1.59) on Wednesday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 86.69 ($1.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 161.91 ($2.19). The stock has a market capitalization of £9.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 121.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 123.68.
About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
