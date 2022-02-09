Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Analysts expect Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to post $1.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.48 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.46 billion. Roper Technologies reported sales of $1.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full-year sales of $6.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.56 EPS.

ROP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total value of $474,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total transaction of $951,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,159,185 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROP. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 111.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 88.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 46,833.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 71,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROP stock opened at $445.79 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $365.23 and a one year high of $505.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $461.46 and a 200-day moving average of $471.53.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

