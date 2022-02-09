Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $125.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ZBH. Mizuho downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.04.

ZBH opened at $119.88 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $108.47 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.49 and a 200-day moving average of $137.70.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth $36,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

