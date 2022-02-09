Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Royal Mail (LON:RMG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 429 ($5.80) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RMG. Liberum Capital lowered their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 560 ($7.57) to GBX 470 ($6.36) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 777 ($10.51) to GBX 768 ($10.39) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.52) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.79) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 680 ($9.20) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Mail currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 676.73 ($9.15).

Shares of LON RMG opened at GBX 439.10 ($5.94) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Royal Mail has a 1 year low of GBX 403.89 ($5.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 613.80 ($8.30). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 487.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 482.72. The firm has a market cap of £4.33 billion and a PE ratio of 5.05.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

