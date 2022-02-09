SafeCoin (SAFE) Trading Up 22% This Week

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 8th. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $11.10 million and approximately $2,532.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000924 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,504.83 or 1.00455145 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00068673 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.61 or 0.00255406 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.84 or 0.00334440 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00014458 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.81 or 0.00154264 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006166 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001277 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001428 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

