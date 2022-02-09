SafeInsure 1-Day Volume Tops $135.00 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 35% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 9th. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $64,080.19 and approximately $135.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SafeInsure has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 22,206,651 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

