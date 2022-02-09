salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Cut to $225.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price decreased by Loop Capital from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.48% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.74.
salesforce.com stock opened at $217.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $240.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $214.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.07.
In related news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total transaction of $289,441.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total value of $14,460,733.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 162,121 shares of company stock worth $40,154,785. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,100,891,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after buying an additional 4,096,666 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,608,275,000 after buying an additional 3,523,694 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $683,956,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
