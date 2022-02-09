salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Cut to $225.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price decreased by Loop Capital from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.74.

salesforce.com stock opened at $217.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $240.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $214.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total transaction of $289,441.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total value of $14,460,733.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 162,121 shares of company stock worth $40,154,785. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,100,891,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after buying an additional 4,096,666 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,608,275,000 after buying an additional 3,523,694 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $683,956,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

