Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the bank on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Salisbury Bancorp has raised its dividend by 8.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Salisbury Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 19.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Salisbury Bancorp to earn $6.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.1%.

Salisbury Bancorp stock opened at $56.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $162.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Salisbury Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $37.32 and a fifty-two week high of $59.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.95.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salisbury Bancorp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Todd J. Rubino sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $56,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 1,007.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. 23.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 29th.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

