Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Receives $29.30 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.30.
A number of research firms have commented on SZGPY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Salzgitter from €30.70 ($35.29) to €30.10 ($34.60) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Salzgitter from €32.00 ($36.78) to €28.50 ($32.76) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Salzgitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.
OTCMKTS SZGPY opened at $3.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.49. Salzgitter has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $4.25.
Salzgitter Company Profile
Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following segments: Strip Steel, Plate and Section Steel, Mannesmann,Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheet, sections, and tailored blanks. The Plate and Section Steel segment produces a broad spectrum of plate products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Salzgitter (SZGPY)
- Institutions Are Buying Alpha And Omega Semiconductor Limited
- Buy Pfizer Before the Smart Money Catches On to the Plot
- Logitech is Nearing the Bottom Here
- Aw Snap!: The Buy Opportunity on Snap Stock is Disappearing Fast
- Small-Cap CTS Corporation Positioned For Big Business
Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.