Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Receives $29.30 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.30.

A number of research firms have commented on SZGPY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Salzgitter from €30.70 ($35.29) to €30.10 ($34.60) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Salzgitter from €32.00 ($36.78) to €28.50 ($32.76) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Salzgitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

OTCMKTS SZGPY opened at $3.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.49. Salzgitter has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $4.25.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Salzgitter had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 14.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salzgitter will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following segments: Strip Steel, Plate and Section Steel, Mannesmann,Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheet, sections, and tailored blanks. The Plate and Section Steel segment produces a broad spectrum of plate products.

