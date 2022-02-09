SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stake Lifted by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $9,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter worth $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 28.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $318.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.04 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.54. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $391.15.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,087 shares of company stock worth $2,954,776. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBAC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $407.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.14.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

