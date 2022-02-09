ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ScanSource had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $864.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. ScanSource’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. ScanSource updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ SCSC opened at $32.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.56. ScanSource has a one year low of $24.89 and a one year high of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.36 and its 200-day moving average is $33.81.

In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $36,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $353,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCSC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ScanSource by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 34,622 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ScanSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $907,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ScanSource by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ScanSource by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on ScanSource from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

