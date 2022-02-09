Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Twilio by 28.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 8,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Twilio by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,432,000 after buying an additional 17,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Twilio by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.36.

In other Twilio news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total transaction of $208,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total transaction of $134,229.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,944 shares of company stock worth $17,879,147. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TWLO stock opened at $198.48 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.61 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.52.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.