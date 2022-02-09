Schroder Investment Management Group Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,906 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 21,073 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 4.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,853 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,751,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 245,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 29,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Antero Resources by 5.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,053,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $95,056,000 after acquiring an additional 281,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

AR stock opened at $19.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.51. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 4.15.

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $39,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 179,027 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $3,304,838.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 357,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,602,528 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

AR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.31.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

